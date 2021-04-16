St. Louis Jews have had along love-affair with the Three Stooges. First, of all not-counting Joe DeRita, they are all Jews, and Joe Besser is from St. Louis, and his family still lives here.
A month after its debut in 1959, KPLR TV, began running Three Stooges comedy shorts as part of an after-school cartoon show. Then in the 1980s, they became a staple on Saturday nights. There is now a generation of 45-year-old and plussers who wax nostalgic for the Stooges, and I'm at the top of the list.
The Three Stooges have been making us laugh with their unique and sometimes painful brand of slapstick comedy since 1922. They made their mark in short subjects, television syndication, and full-length feature films, but like anything great, they faded due to changing times and technology.
But now the former vaudevillians-turned-television-stars are back thanks to the world of comedic comic books. American Mythology Publishing recently released The Three Stooges Thru the Ages #1, a time-traveling farce that builds upon the Stooges’ seventy-two year history of shenanigans.
This first issue celebrates every era of The Stooges with three stories starring three different Stooge line ups! In "For Doody & Humanity" Moe, Larry, and Shemp must protect a rare bird egg from gorilla garbed poachers! Moe, Larry, and Curly Joe deliver laughs on stage with "Stooges on Set!" And Moe, Larry, and Curly deliver the knockout punch in "Rubes in the Ring!"
The Three Stooges Through The Ages is available with three covers - Main art by Eric Shanower, a color photo cover, and a limited edition 350 copy black & white photo cover!
You can purchase your copy of this comic online.
We'll have more Three Stooges Comic news in the coming weeks.