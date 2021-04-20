Thanks to the global health pandemic, many parents have been hunkered down at home with their kids for what may seem like an eternity. So, how does a daily reminder from your friends at the Jewish Light, about all the fun things there are to do around St. Louis sound?
We've looked far and wide to craft a list of kid-friendly things you can do while staying safe. All of the items listed are either free or have a small fee, so they won't put a serious dent in Mom's or Dad's bank account.
Stuff To Do
The League of Extraordinary Makers
Elementary and middle schoolers can connect with their creative peers during The League of Extraordinary Makers virtual art classes from Artscope! Participants will explore a range of art media forging new pathways in their individual artist journeys. Classes are held on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. March 10 - April 28. Free trial classes are offered, and students can join at any time. Register Online.
Toddler Tinker Time at the Magic House
Featuring special activities just for our preschool audience! Weekday mornings, families will enjoy creative, hands-on activities in the Art Studio, plus private playtime featuring limited capacity in Wonder Works and Wonder Why. Recommended for ages 3- to 6-years old.
Pinball Hall at City Museum
Add on All Day Free Play in City Museum's new Pinball Hall for just $6! With 35 games all safely spaced apart in Architecture Hall, that's a steal. To make a Birthday Party or group reservation, email Groups@CityMuseum.org. Last day of Pinball Hall is April 29.
Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru- St. Louis
The new Jurassic Quest Drive Thru version of the show features over 70 life-like dinosaurs including the very popular T. Rex, Spinosaurus and Triceratops. Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving from their own vehicles as they drive their way through the tour.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
He's enchanted generations of readers since he first began nibbling his way to our hearts in 1969. Now, everyone's favorite caterpillar takes the stage in a dazzling, critically acclaimed production – featuring a menagerie of more than 75 larger-than-life, magical puppets. The Very Hungry Caterpillar is joined by friends from three other iconic Eric Carle picture books: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, and The Very Lonely Firefly. Revisit these timeless classics with the young people in your life and dive into a music-filled, big, bright, colorful world filled with transformation and discovery. This English-Spanish bilingual production will be a joy for language learners of every age! Ticket Information
Next available date:
April 24, 2021 9:00 am
Come craft and create with cardboard, sticks, and twine to build a fairy or gnome home of your own design. Children will have numerous supplies to create. Come create some magic! Limited Capacity.
Reservations are required.
$25 per child
$5 per adult
HealthWorks! Superhero Training Day
Saturday, May 1, 2021 at HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis
*Please be advised that registrations are very limited. Register early to ensure you don’t miss your chance*
Click on preferred time slot to start your reservation:
Come visit the James S. McDonnell Planetarium and see a star show to experience the largest artificial sky in the Western Hemisphere. Star shows are lead LIVE by one of our Planetarium Educators creating a new and tailored experience for every audience. Shows include a 40-45 minute Planetarium show in the Orthwein StarBay and a self-guided tour of the Boeing Space Station exhibits.
Lend a hand to offer hope at Purina Farms Pet Project
Join the Purina Farms Pet Project Event May 16 from 9-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. This day of community service will feature 10 different projects to benefit two local Greater St. Louis organizations that are providing domestic violence victims and their pets with transitional safe housing.
The event is open to anyone ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. No pets allowed due to the type of work being done at the event that requires full attention. REGISTER HERE
Strawberry Festival at Eckerts
There are more than strawberries (but plenty of those too) at this festival! Kids can enjoy pony rides, carnival rides, a petting farm, wagon rides, and lots more. Admission is free but there is a fee for some activities.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Eckert's Farm in Belleville.
More information: eckerts.com
Day Trips
Bridal Cave/Thunder Mountain Park
Cave tours travel over concrete pathways, through the cave's 60-degree Fahrenheit environment. One-hour guided tours begin every few minutes.
Facilities include: rock shop; a sportswear shop; observation decks and tower; a lakeside picnic area; and a boat dock. A stalactite adorned Bridal Chapel is inside the cave. Lantern tours Saturday nights Memorial Day through Labor Day weekends by reservation.
Located on Old Route 5, at Lake Road 5-88, two miles north of Camdenton; by water, at the 10-Mile-Marker on the Big Niangua arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.
General Admission: $20; ages 5-12, $10. Closed New Year's Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.