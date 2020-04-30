The Professional Society of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis invites you to attend a virtual event via Zoom on Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m., presented by the healthcare and legal divisions.
The COVID crisis has brought to light many medical and legal ethical issues, including unproven use of drugs, rationing of care, and the intersection of personal privacy rights and public health.
Dr. Gary Ratkin will moderate a panel discussion featuring three experts who can help navigate through some of these issues. The panelists are:
• Dr. Gregory Storch – Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Washington University
• Robert Gatter, JD – Professor, Center for Health Law Studies at St. Louis University Law and member of St. Louis County COVID Task Force
• Rebecca Dresser, JD – Professor of Ethics in Medicine at Washington University
Registration is required at JFedSTL.org/events/2020Ethics.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Missouri CLE hours of 1.2 ethics credit and 1.8 overall credit are available.
The Professional Society convenes, connects and catalyzes individuals committed to the work of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis based on industry and shared interests.