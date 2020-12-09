Learning there are thieves who steal money from volunteers canvassing for a worthy cause is a tough concept to grasp at any age, let alone at 7 years old.
But that’s exactly what second-grader and cancer survivor Drew Patchin was forced to comprehend after a man jumped out of a car and stole a jar full of money that Drew, his aunt Debbie and his friend Emily had collected for the Bennett Project, a nonprofit for kids with cancer.
Yet as quickly as the money was stolen — and witnesses said it was lifted in seconds — Drew also learned that there are generous, kind people who want to help rectify such a situation, and that many of them belong to his synagogue, Temple Israel.
Briefly, here’s what happened:
On Saturday, Drew and his aunt, Debbie Schultz, stepped inside a Walgreens in Creve Coeur for a few minutes, to take a short break from collecting donations for the Bennett Project. Its founder, Emily Dyall, stayed outside the store and continued canvassing.
When Drew and his aunt returned to join Dyall, they learned that a man had jumped out of a car and stolen the jar, before getting into the back of the car as the driver peeled away. Apparently, several people were in the car.
“There were no weapons that I saw,” said Dyall, who started the nonprofit a few years ago in memory of her brother, who died at the age of 10 from colon cancer. “The guy pinched his finger together like he was dropping some change inside the jar and then swiped it with his other hand. I’m pretty sure I was in the middle of saying, ‘Thank you for your donation’ when he grabbed it.”
Dyall estimated that the jar contained between $300 and $400.
Luckily, a man standing nearby jotted down the license plate of the black Jeep Cherokee, the vehicle in which the man fled. Creve Coeur police had Dyall come to the station on Sunday to look at pictures to see if she could identify the suspect. Other than him being tall, thin and white, she didn’t see much else, and he was wearing a mask.
For Drew, the questions came immediately: Why would they take the money? Didn’t they know we were collecting for sick kids? Did they really take all the money? Why would they do this?
Good questions for sure, but finding the right answers was something of a challenge for Schultz and her sister, Jennifer Patchin, who is Drew’s mother.
“To Drew, it was a completely foreign experience,” said Patchin, who along with Schultz, teaches Sunday school at TI. “We are so privileged, and we know that. He didn’t even know people steal. He doesn’t know about crime.
“But what we are trying to focus on with him is that we hope it was someone who needed the money. We’re like, hopefully it’s someone who couldn’t feed their kids and they were desperate and needed the money.”
Patchin admits that her explanation might not be perfect — Drew did ask her if it was OK to steal if you need money.
Nonetheless, she and her husband, Doug, and Schultz are dwelling more on the aftermath of what occurred, which underscores the generosity of so many.
Within minutes of the robbery, the man who jotted down the license plate donated $100. Another couple at the Walgreens gave $200. Even one of the police officers investigating the matter donated.
When TI Rabbi Amy Feder heard about the incident, she immediately posted about it on Facebook. That set off a chain reaction, with congregants and friends of the Patchin’s ready to chip in.
“People started messaging us, asking how they could help,” said Patchin, explaining that the money collected would go to buy toys and help families with children battling cancer. “Maddie, one of Drew's besties, gave $36 of her own money — double chai — and her grandparents donated as well. Several of the young teens we know from temple donated their own money also.”
Patchin said that her family became involved with the Bennett Project after Drew was diagnosed with ependymoma, which is a type of tumor that can form in the brain. He underwent several complicated surgeries to remove the tumor in 2019, followed by 30 rounds of radiation. His prognosis is good, she added.
“So many people have sent in money — it’s been in the thousands of dollars,” said Patchin, acknowledging that the robbery helped bring attention to the Bennett Project and the work it does. “It’s too bad that something like this happened but there is a silver lining. Drew is seeing firsthand that there are many more kind people than there are bad ones.”
As for Drew, well, a few days after the incident, he said the whole thing has left him “confused.” But he’s happy that the kids who are sick with cancer will have toys and other goodies to cheer them up this holiday season.
To find out more about the Bennett Project and to donate, go to thebennettproject.org