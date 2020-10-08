One of St. Louis’ most beloved entertainers will join Congregation Shaare Emeth for its biggest fundraiser of the year.
Andy Cohen, whose rise to TV stardom began right here in St. Louis, will appear as the featured entertainer for Congregation Shaare Emeth’s 2020 Heart & Soul virtual celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. The event will also honor Shaare Emeth members Patty Croughan and Gail and Charles Eisenkramer for their leadership and service.
“Listen, I don’t do this very often, so you know I will make this evening special,” Cohen said in a video message posted to Shaare Emeth’s social media on Wednesday.
Cohen is an American radio and television talk show host, producer, and writer who graduated from Clayton High School. He is the host and executive producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Cohen also has a pop culture channel on SiriusXM Radio named Radio Andy.
Heart & Soul 2020 will put an innovative, digital spin on the traditional fundraising event format. After purchasing tickets to the event at sestl.org, participants will receive an exclusive link to live-stream the virtual celebration. Ticketholders can also opt to have a dinner and/or dessert delivered to their door or pick up their food at Shaare Emeth before the celebration kicks off.
Tickets start at $75 for a dessert-only ticket or $150 for dinner and dessert. Event sponsorships are also available.
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit sestl.org/heart-and-soul-2020.