Annie Gottesman

Annie Gottesman
Rabbi Janine C. Schloss

Rabbi Janine C. Schloss

Gather your kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews from near and far and join Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community on Zoom from 5:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 for a virtual Purim celebration with Rabbi Janine Schloss and special musical guest Annie Gottesman. While activities will be geared to ages 7 and younger, all ages are welcome to attend.

The children don’t get to have all of the fun, adults are invited to gather on Zoom from 7-8 p.m. for their own Purim celebration that will include some Megillah reading, a Purim shpiel, song parodies and more. For more information and to receive a Zoom invitation, contact Carol at stlshirhadash@gmail.com.