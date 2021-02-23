Gather your kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews from near and far and join Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community on Zoom from 5:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 for a virtual Purim celebration with Rabbi Janine Schloss and special musical guest Annie Gottesman. While activities will be geared to ages 7 and younger, all ages are welcome to attend.
The children don’t get to have all of the fun, adults are invited to gather on Zoom from 7-8 p.m. for their own Purim celebration that will include some Megillah reading, a Purim shpiel, song parodies and more. For more information and to receive a Zoom invitation, contact Carol at stlshirhadash@gmail.com.