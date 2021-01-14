Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community will celebrate the installation of Rabbi Janine C. Schloss at a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29. Rabbi Allison Flash of Seattle, a longtime friend and colleague of Schloss, will speak and participate in the service.
Schloss joined Shir Hadash in July 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and has since been virtually leading the congregation.
Prior to joining Shir Hadash, Schloss spent 14 years as director of education for Temple Beth Am in Seattle.
Relocating to St. Louis was a bit of a homecoming. Following her rabbinic ordination from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), Schloss served at Congregation Shaare Emeth for 12 years, first as assistant/associate rabbi and later as director of education.
Schloss was also recently named secretary of the of the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association.
To receive a Zoom invitation to the installation Kabbalat Shabbat service, contact Carol Wolf Solomon at stlshirhadash@gmail.com.