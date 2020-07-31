Jewish Federation of St. Louis’ 2020 Annual Meeting will be held virtually for the first time this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. Details about how to view the meeting will be forthcoming.
Highlighting the meeting will be the nomination of Ambassador Sam Fox to the Council of Life and four people nominated to the Federation Board of Directors for the first time: Felicia Malter, Dalia Oppenheimer, Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose and Melanie Winograd.
The Annual Meeting also includes an election of officers, and presentation of the David N. and Roselin Grosberg Young Leadership Awards, Fred A. Goldstein Professional Leadership Award and RubinBrown Corporate Leadership Award.
Officers nominated for re-election are:
• Vice Chair Campaign: John Greenberg
• Vice Chair Strategic Planning: Susan K. Goldberg
• Vice Chair Community Impact (Formerly Planning and Allocations): Craig Rosenthal
• Vice Chair Endowments and Planned Giving: Toby Warticovschi
• Vice Chair of Finance/Treasurer: Cathy Goldsticker
• Vice Chair At-Large/Secretary: Carol Staenberg
Board Chair Greg Yawitz will lead the meeting as he heads into the second year of his term.
A full list of nominees can be found at JFedSTL.org/Board-Nominations.