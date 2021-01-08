In the wake of the violent mob attack at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week, Interfaith Partnership of Greater St. Louis is organizing a "Vigil for Democracy."
The virtual event is scheduled for 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10. For more information, visit https://interfaithstl.org/calendar/vigil-for-democracy/
The organization, which includes representation from the Jewish community, is holding the event because of its concern for the state of our democracy after rioters, inspired by President Donald Trump, broke into the U.S. Capitol Building and interrupted the certification of Electoral College results.
"This was not just an assault on one of our most historic buildings, but on democracy itself, an attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power which is the foundation of our Republic," the press release states. "Democracy is not just a set of procedures by which we govern our political life: it is a moral commitment to the equality and dignity of our fellow citizens."
"On Sunday we will gather as members of many different religious and ethical communities to affirm the moral values which underpin democracy. We revere democracy because it is through democracy that we show that every voice and every person matters," the statement continues.
"Democracy embodies our commitment to peace, giving us structures to resolve social conflicts without violence. Democracy is the way we engage in dialogue with each other, resolving differences peaceably."
"And democracy shows our concern for the community, ensuring that the few cannot rule over the many. In the week that democracy was assaulted, let us come together to affirm its moral and religious importance. Join us."