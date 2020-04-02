The St. Louis Jewish Community Center announced in a letter Thursday night that it would need to furlough the majority of its staff, effective this weekend, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization, which has campuses near Creve Coeur and in Chesterfield, furloughed more than 100 employees and kept about 70 staff members at reduced hours and/or salaries, Lynn Wittels, president and CEO of the J, told the Jewish Light.
“This may be the most difficult message I have ever had to send,” Wittels wrote. “Through times of joy and sorrow, inspiration and anxiety, the St. Louis Jewish Community Center has proudly served and united our community. …. After intensive discussions, the J’s leadership team and Board of Directors came to the difficult conclusion that we must take this step if we intend to preserve our ability to reopen and bring back staff as quickly as possible once the public health climate allows us to do so.”
The decision follows a national trend among Jewish Community Centers and other employers confronting a significant economic downturn due to the pandemic. Last week, the Kaiserman Jewish Community Center outside Philadelphia was forced to lay off 176 people, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. That left only two people working at the organization.
Doron Krakow, the CEO of the JCC Association of North America, told JTA that he expected massive layoffs at his network of community centers, affecting many of the approximately 38,000 employees.
Wittels said her organization benefited from the fact the it "was in a really good place" financially before the pandemic "which will help us weather this storm." But the organization had a payroll of more than $1 million per month.
"I honestly worry about the longterm sustainability of JCC's across the country that weren't as strong leading into this," Wittels said.
She thanked members who agreed to donate their membership dues or tuition, stating that it would help the organization maintain the health coverage of all staff members, cover the unemployment for furloughed staff and compensate remaining staff.
“Equally difficult to knowing the position in which this places our staff is knowing that the J’s operations are a vital service to everyone in our community who seeks connection and meaning, and to not be at our peak performance right now—when more of you need us than ever before—is very painful,” Wittels wrote.
The organization hopes to reopen its facilities for the summer pool and camp season, Wittels said.
“All of us who work at the J are honored to be able to serve you," she wrote, "and we look forward to opening our doors once more.”