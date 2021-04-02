The St. Louis Jewish Book Festival will hold a Spring Virtual Popup, featuring four nights of author presentations, from April 18-21.
Headlining the event is longtime St. Louis Public Radio host and TV news anchor Don Marsh, who will discuss his latest crime novel, “The Damned and the Doomed” on Sunday, April 18. Former KSDK news anchor Karen Foss will interview Marsh.
On Monday, April 19, a women’s night panel will feature sociologist Hilary Levey Friedman with her book, “Here She Is: The Complicated Reign of the American Beauty Pageant” and New York Times bestselling author Janice Kaplan with her book, “The Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World.”
Tech writer Steven Levey will discuss his new book, “Facebook: The Inside Story” on Tuesday evening and the popup finishes with a conversation with climate activist and politician Solomon Goldstein-Rose and his book, “The 100% Solution: A Plan for Solving Climate Change” on Wednesday.
This Spring Virtual Popup will be presented online in a virtual home edition format featuring guest interviewers and Q&A discussion with attendees.
The festival is offering a Spring Virtual Pass, which grants access to all four presentations for $36 per household. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting stljewishbookfestival.org. Individual tickets for each program are also available for $18 per household. Books can be purchased online at mainstreetbooks.net.