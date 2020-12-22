If you or your children are looking to fill your ears with music that has a deeper spiritual element than the latest Taylor Swift track, make room on your iPhone.
Judaism Alive, the nonprofit led by local Jewish musician Rick Recht, recently launched JKids Radio, a streaming service that offers contemporary Jewish music and educational programming for children and families.
“Children’s radio has been a dream of mine for many years,” said Recht, who also spearheaded the streaming service Jewish Rock Radio.
Judaism Alive had operated PJ Library Radio, a streaming service sponsored by PJ Library, which sends free Jewish children’s books to families.
The organization has changed the name of that music stream to JKids Radio and added “all kinds of wonderful programming for children and their families, so that’s what really excites me,” Recht said.
The new shows include: “Holiday Hang” with Grammy nominee Joanie Leeds; “Everyday Jewish Kids” with Ellen Allard; “Children of the World” with Latin Grammy-award winner Mister G; and “Mitzvah Makers” with Eliana Light.
“I absolutely love how JKids Radio is taking it to the next level with such a deep commitment to expanding Jewish engagement and education opportunities through the JKids broadcast, website and social media,” Allard, a children’s performer and educator, stated in a press release.
In January, the organization will also launch “StoryTime” featuring short story videos from Jewish storytellers across North America.
In addition to the site and app, the organization will offer music videos on Facebook and Instagram.
Recht said listenership to the Jewish streaming services has increased significantly during the pandemic.
“It’s just really healthy, engaging, fun, relevant media — particularly for parents of young children who are looking for something that has quality and depth to it,” he said.
For more information, visit JKidsRadio.com or follow the service on Facebook and Instagram. Listen to JKids Radio here: