The Law Library Association of St. Louis, along with Anti-Defamation League Heartland and the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, will present a virtual lecture, Jewish Lawyers and the Fight Against Fascism: 1926-1933, on Wednesday, March 3 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., in conjunction with the exhibit, “Lawyers Without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany under the Third Reich” housed at the Law Library Association of St. Louis.
During the Weimar Republic, German-Jewish lawyers fought aggressively against anti-Semitism and fascism.
This talk will focus in particular on the career of Bruno Weil, one of the lawyers featured in the exhibit.
The speaker will be Warren Rosenblum, professor of history and chair of the History, Politics and International Relations Department at Webster University. Rosenblum authored “Beyond the Prison Gates: Punishment and Welfare in Germany, 1850-1933,” which won the Southern Historical Association’s Baker-Burton Prize.
This program is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at https://llastl.org/llastl.org/program-03-03-21
The “Lawyers Without Rights” exhibit runs through May and is open for visitors with an advance reservation. Groups are limited to 10 people.
For information on how to make a reservation, contact Gail Wechsler at gwechsler@llastl.org or 314-622-4470. More information also can be found at https://llastl.org/events-exhibits.