Rabbi Elizabeth Hersh will teach a 10-week Melton course on Bereshit/Genesis starting April 1.
This course is the first in Melton’s seven-course journey through the books of the Torah.
Classes take place on Zoom Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuition is $295; scholarships are available.
Learn more and register at www.testl.org/melton. For questions, contact Emily Cohen, emily@testl.org.
Focusing attention on some of the world’s oldest and most profound stories, the series highlights 70-text selections from the Jewish Bible, based on the tradition that the Torah has 70 ways of interpreting and understanding it. Curriculum includes: Modern and classical commentaries; textual interpretations by rabbis, scholars, artists, and poets; opportunities to learn key Hebrew vocabulary in the context of the story; and discussions on the real-life implications of the story’s contemporary relevancy.