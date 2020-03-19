Listing below provided by the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association

• Bais Abraham (Orthodox): Daily Tehillim, Halakha and Mishnah Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. Online at https://zoom.us/j/297962649 (Meeting ID: 297 962 649).

B’nai Amoona (Conservative): All Daily Minyanim, Shabbat AM and PM Services as well as all holiday services, livestreamed on www.bnaiamoona.com/streaming and on Facebook

Central Reform Congregation (Reform) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night and 10 a.m. Shabbat morning services. Online at www.centralreform.org/livestream.

Kol Rinah (Conservative): Morning Minyan on Zoom: 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and 8  a.m. on Sunday (visit https://zoom.us/j/128542850, use Meeting ID: 128 542 850). Evening Minyan on Zoom - 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday (visit https://zoom.us/j/575044295, with Meeting ID: 575 044 295). 

Shaare Emeth (Reform): Streaming Friday night services each week at 6 p.m. (visit www.sestl.org/events/livestream-services-here)



Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community: Shabbat services Saturday morning at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/shirhadashstl.

Temple Emanuel (Reform): Livestreaming Friday night services on the first, second and third Fridays at 7 p.m.; on the fourth Friday at 7:30 p.m. Visit https://www.testl.org/stream.

Temple Israel (Reform): Friday night Shabbat services at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.ti-stl.org/landing/watch-services.

United Hebrew (Reform): Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and Shabbat morning at 10:30 a.m. Visit www.unitedhebrew.org/praying/livestream.

 