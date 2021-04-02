The St. Louis chapter of the Israeli American Council (IAC) is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic keep it from celebrating Yom Ha’Atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day.
For the second year in a row, rather than people congregating outdoors or indoors, the IAC, in conjunction with other local Jewish groups, will hold a drive-in celebration on Thursday, April 15 in the back parking lot of the Jewish Community Center’s Staenberg Family Complex near Creve Coeur.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will feature music from Israeli artists the Idan Raichel Project, Sarit Hadad, Rami Kleinstein and T-Slam, as well as games for children.
The first 100 cars will receive a special gift bag. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and refreshments.
Guests are also encouraged to decorate their cars, and prizes will be awarded for best decorations. For more information, visit https://iac360.org/event/ci-stl/
Kohn’s Kosher Deli will also offer boxed dinners for preorder. The restaurant is creating a special menu for the holiday, which will be available before April 7.
All orders must be made by noon on April 13. To order, visit kohnskosher.com
Galit Lev-Harir, a regional council member for the IAC, said she and others are organizing the celebration because “I think Israel is central to the Jewish experience. It’s the homeland for the Jewish people and we want to encourage American Jews to support Israel and have strong ties with Israel.”