Your options to receive a COVID-19 vaccination just increased, now that St. Lukes Hospital will be able to administer more vaccinations Monday as it moves its clinic from the main hospital to the Chesterfield Mall. The clinic will be held at the former H&M store on the upper level.
The larger space at Chesterfield Mall offers greater flexibility for St. Luke’s to increase its vaccination capacity for the community as more groups become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri and vaccine supply increases.
Michael Staenberg, President of The Staenberg Group, is providing the space to St. Luke’s for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
“We are grateful for the generosity of Michael Staenberg in providing the space at Chesterfield Mall for our vaccine clinic," said Michael Klevens, MD, MBA, St. Luke’s network medical director of emergency services. “Serving as a vaccinator site is part of our healthcare mission, and we are encouraged by our community’s eagerness to receive the vaccine so that everyone can get back to doing the things they enjoy with those they love.”
Vaccine doses are administered by appointment to individuals on St. Luke’s waiting list in the populations currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Missouri. At this time, St. Luke’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is unable to accommodate walk-in requests.
To pre-register, visit lukesvaccine.com and complete the online form. If an individual is not in a population currently eligible to receive the vaccine, they are encouraged to pre-register. When they become eligible to receive the vaccine, St. Luke’s will send them an appointment invitation via email if the vaccine clinic has doses and appointments available.