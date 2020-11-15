Taharath Israel of St Louis, and the J’s Sharsheret Supports STL are partnering on a two-part educational program for the Orthodox women in our community. Two presentations via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 9 will look at topics regarding self-care and how to be the gatekeeper of one's personal health.
Sharsheret Supports STL works to provide cancer awareness to the community, especially women and men of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, on the increased hereditary cancer risks they face due to the greater propensity of carrying a BRCA gene mutation. It also provides free, confidential and culturally relevant support to women and their families facing a breast or ovarian cancer diagnosis.
Taharath Israel of St. Louis is an affiliate of the Vaad Hoeir, the United Orthodox Jewish Community of St. Louis. The association maintains the Staenberg Family Mikvah and the Rebbetzin Nacha Rivkin and Rebbetzin Hinde Zuckerman Memorial Shabbat Mikvah.
The events are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required to receive the Zoom links. The programs are:
Part 1 – November 18 (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.)
- Know the Facts, Learn the Risks, Take Action (Suzanne Mahon, PhD, Certified Genetics Counselor)
- A Guided Mindfulness Session (Renate Sledge, MSW, LCSW)
Part 2 – December 9 (7:30 to 8:30p.m.)
- How to Be Your Healthiest Healthy; Gatekeeper of Your Personal Health (Dr. Abigail Hoffman)
- How to Gather Your Family’s Medical History (Lynne Kipnis, PhD)
For more information, visit jccstl.com/caring or contact Debbi Braunstein at 314-442-3266 or Tonia Levinson at stlouismikvah@gmail.com.