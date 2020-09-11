Temple Israel’s chef Debbie Jennings is firing up the kitchen to handmake gourmet meals from scratch for easy, contactless curbside weekly pick up.
If you’re tired of cooking and need a break or have some friends, family or neighbors that may enjoy — or be in need of — a delicious meal, you can preorder these individual and fully-cooked meals as a treat.
TI is also offering special Rosh Hashanah meals for Erev Rosh Hashanah pick up. The cost per meal is $10 ($14 for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur specials). All meals must be pre-ordered online by the Monday prior to pick up. The Rosh Hashanah special includes brisket, rosemary potatoes, carrot souffle, apple turnover and challah roll. Order by Monday, Sept. 14 for Friday, Sept. 18 pickup.
Gluten-free version of each meal is available at no extra charge.
Full menu at www.ti-stl.org/ToGo
Contactless curbside pickup is on Wednesdays, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Temple Israel’s Brodsky Circle (enter from the Ladue Road entrance and the Brodsky Circle is on the left; #1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive).