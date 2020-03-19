Two Congregation Temple Israel preschool teachers and a parent have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Erin May, the Reform synagogue's communications director.
The Deutsch Early Childhood Center closed last week after reports of illnesses among the teachers, May said. The teachers' last days in the building were March 6 and March 11.
The synagogue staff sent an email Thursday to congregants informing them that the building would close to the public and that staff would be working remotely.
The preschool will be closed until at least April 6. The congregation board is meeting tonight to determine if the preschool should be closed for longer than that — though that will also depend on government directives.
"They are all on the mend," May said of the people who tested positive. "They reached out to our director to update them, and all three are on the mend, thank God."
The preschool has about 160 students enrolled but usually has around 130 in the building because students come on different days, May said.