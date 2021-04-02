From the minds that brought the community the Wandering Jews Scavenger Hunt, Temple Israel presents: TI’s Amazing Race: Family & Friends Edition from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. The St. Louis community is invited to enjoy a Shabbat afternoon with family and friends and get to know them in a new way as their team — based on their “social pod” — races around town for crazy challenges.
There will be roadblocks and detours along the journey, but you will cross the finish line together as champs. You can spend four hours having the time of your life — or hosting others along their journey — and end your adventure with a Havdalah service led by the Temple Israel rabbis and a special Amazing Race treat for each team.
Cars will meet at Temple Israel’s parking lot at 3 p.m.and return to the synagogue for the Havdalah service. The cost is $18 per team. One vehicle per team — you can fit as few or as many players as safely possible in your vehicle.
All ages are welcome to participate in as many challenges or activities as necessary to help their team finish strong. All guests are required to wear a mask and socially distance with those not on your team while outside of your vehicle. The challenges include mental, creative and culinary challenges. Participants should wear running shoes and clothes that can get dirty. RSVP open now through April 9 at: www.ti-stl.org/AmazingRace.