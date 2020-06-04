The Jewish Community Center will reopen on Monday, June 15, with restrictions placed on the number of attendees allowed to use its fitness facilities and pools simultaneously.
“We are so excited to welcome everyone back,” said Lynn Wittels, President and CEO, “and we want to thank everyone for their support during this difficult closure.”
The J has made some changes to hours and procedures in order to comply with the St. Louis County Executive’s guidelines for reopening.
These changes include reserving time to work out in the fitness center, reserving space in group exercise classes and reserving time at the outdoor pools. Members may make reservations on the J's website up to 48 hours in advance. The reservation links will be available late next week.
Members and staff will receive wellness checks before entering the J buildings. Some exercise equipment has been moved and some areas will not be used at first in order to comply with distancing requirements. The buildings will close for cleaning twice each day. Details can be found here.
“We will reopen in phases,” Wittels said. “As the guidelines relax, we’ll be able to add more classes, equipment and amenities. For now, we’re looking forward to seeing familiar faces. It’s been too long.”
For those who may not be ready to come back just yet, the J will continue to offer 100 group ex classes and other trainer-led workouts virtually. A wide variety of programming and activities is available for free on the Virtual J page.
The Early Childhood Center has also been able to open, and the Summer Day at the J program offers a day program for kids through Aug. 14.