Nolan Arenado is the new star player for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was traded from the Colorado Rockies and is one the best current players in the game. When he was traded to the Cardinals, the Cardinals were on the track to an awesome year. In this article I have come up with estimated 2021 stats and why he will meet these numbers.
First, these are Nolan Arenado’s average stats in Colorado for each of his full seasons (2015-2019).
- Batting Average: .293
- OPS: .890
- Home Runs: 39.8
- Errors: 12.5
Second, these are my predicted stats for Nolan Arenado’s 2021 season.
- Batting Average: .300
- OPS: .905
- Home Runs: 40
- Errors: 9
Third, these are the 3 reasons why he will meet these stats.
- Nolan Arenado will do well in St. Louis because he has a lot of competition within the team. This competition will make him a better plater player because he must do his very best to keep with star players like Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina.
- The Cardinals are very supportive of their players. This support will make Nolan Arenado feel more comfortable and confident.
- Nolan Arenado will have less mistakes on defense than in Colorado because the Cardinals have other star players that can hopefully cover minor mistakes better than his previous team.