Traditional Congregation welcomes the community to several virtual class offerings. To receive a registration link for any of the classes, contact Marian at tradcong@sbcglobal.net or 314-576-5230. The classes are:
• Jewish History with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Mondays from 9 to 10 a.m.
• Parashat Ha-Shavu’a: The weekly Torah reading with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. Gordon will look at the weekly Parashah from both the traditional rabbinic and often midrashic points of view as well as from the point of view of modern historians. Recommended: The new JPS translation, but participants can use any translation.
• Mitzvah 613 with Rabbi Seth Gordon, Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. More than a “good deed,” as it is popularly known, mitzvah in a deeper and truer sense means, literally, command. Gordon will provide the teachings from Sefer ha-Chinuch (likely 13th century; Barcelona; anonymous). This work numbers the mitzvot as they appear in the Torah, adding rabbinic teachings and the author’s own insights. Recommended: Have a translation of the Torah with you.