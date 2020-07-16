Melton St. Louis will offer two new courses this fall. Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham of Congregation B’nai Amoona will teach a 10-week course titled “Social Justice: The Heart of Judaism in Theory and Practice” beginning Aug. 10. On Sept. 3, Rabbi Elizabeth Hersh of Temple Emanuel will start teaching a 10-week course on Deuteronomy, the final book of the Torah. Both courses will take place on Zoom.
The Melton School for Adult Jewish Learning is an international network that offers adults the opportunity to study in an open, trans-denominational, intellectually stimulating learning environment in over 45 communities around the world. Pluralism is core to the Melton experience, so adult learners from across the community are welcome.
Tuition for each course is $295 and includes the textbook. Scholarships available. Contact Emily Cohen at Emily@testl.org. For more information or to register, visit testl.org/melton.