St. Louis-area Reform rabbis will teach the Union for Reform Judaism’s “Intro to Judaism” course, starting in October.
Introduction to Judaism is an engaging multi-session course for anyone who wants to gain a deeper understanding of Jewish life. Discover what could be meaningful to you in liberal Judaism. All people, perspectives, and questions are welcome. The course will be hosted online and led by St. Louis-area Reform rabbis.
“Temple Israel is thrilled to partner with other Reform congregational clergy to teach the Introduction to Judaism class,” said Rabbi Amy Feder, Temple Israel’s senior rabbi and one of the course instructors. “This semester’s class will be different than other years, in that it is both entirely virtual and there is no registration fee. We hope that it will encourage a wide range of people looking to either learn about Judaism for the first time or refresh their knowledge, and to connect with something bigger and meaningful during these strange times.”
This class will be hosted online on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. from October through January 2021. The class Zoom link will be sent to registrants prior to the first class on Oct. 6.
There is no cost for the course, but students will be asked to purchase the book “Honoring Tradition, Embracing Modernity: A Reader for the Union for Reform Judaism’s Introduction to Judaism Course.”
This book can be purchased from the CCAR Press website (www.ccarpress.org) as a hard copy ($34) or an eBook ($28).
For more information and link to register at: www.ti-stl.org/Intro
The course is supported by the National Center to Encourage Judaism, which funds programs that welcome people new to Judaism.