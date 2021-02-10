COVID restrictions are not getting in the way of celebrating Purim. United Hebrew Congregation has transformed its traditional indoor carnival into an outdoor extravaganza. Wear a costume and drive through the CARnival event Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the synagogue’s parking lot. It will feature games and prizes, music, a cake walk, a giant car photo booth, raffle baskets and a special surprise. The cost is $5 per car or $10 the day of. Pay on the United Hebrew website or with cash or Venmo (@uhstl).
For more information, to purchase tickets or to become a sponsor, visit www.unitedhebrew.org/purim.
On Sunday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m., learn the story of Purim on Zoom. Join Rabbi Adam Bellows as he dives into the Book of Esther and explores what the ancient rabbis said about it.
Register at www.unitedhebrew.org/purim.
And finally, join Rabbi Brigitte Rosenberg for a fun evening of hamantaschen baking on Zoom Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Learn how to make you own dough, fold the cookies into triangles and make specialty hamantaschen. Recipes and shopping lists will be available a couple weeks prior to the program. Register at www.unitedhebrew.org.