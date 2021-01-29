Cantor Sharon Nathanson and friends will host a virtual concert as a prelude to the postponed live concert celebrating Nathanson’s more than 16 years with Congregation B’nai Amoona.

The “Together in Song” complimentary virtual concert is open to the St. Louis Jewish community and beyond.

This virtual concert takes place Sunday, Feb. 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. Information regarding a link to the virtual concert will be sent to B’nai Amoona members the week of Feb. 15.

The community is invited to join by accessing the link through www.bnaiamoona.com and clicking on “Upcoming Events.” Although this virtual concert is complimentary, tickets are still available for the live concert supporting the newly-established Cantorial Chair Endowment at B’nai Amoona. To secure your ticket for the concert, contact Gail Armstrong, at 314-576-9990 ext.126.