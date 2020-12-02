Four short plays by St. Louisan Joan Lipkin, artistic director of That Uppity Theatre Company, will be featured in a one-time only online event on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The plays, directed by Alisa Matlovsky and presented as part of the New York-based Ego Actus Theatre Company’svirtual play reading series, are:
- “Crab Cakes,” a comic depiction of the unorthodox erotic exchanges of a heterosexual couple as a response to the economic climate.
- “Are You Married?” whichexplores the concerns of homophobia and racism between a white lesbian and an African American nurse around a probable cancer diagnosis.
- “Afternoon Zoom with Zack,”about the wistful imagination and enduring friendship of two teenagers in very different households during the pandemic.
- “Ferguson,” in whicha white gay male millennial couple have very different responses to the Black Lives Matter movement that will either bring them closer together or break them apart.
Attendance to the event is free but registration is required. A link to the registration can be found here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuc-uqpzsjGNSnG6EhU_HGmH3LqyS-1LMs. Additional information, including a program, will be available at: