Hillel at Washington University (WashU Hillel) will host “21st Century Anti-Semitism: Exploring Hate, Oppression, and Identity,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6. The virtual event will feature a one-hour panel conversation on identifying and combatting anti-Semitism, followed by 30-minute breakout sessions facilitated by the panelists and student leaders.
The panelists include activist and social media influencer Yasmine Esther; Rachel Fish, founding executive director of the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism; Koach Baruch Frazier, activist, rabbinical student, and co-founder of the Tzedek Lab; and Debbie Lechtman, a Jewish Israeli and Latina artist, writer and educator.
The event will address topics such as anti-Semitism on social media and in the classroom, the intersection of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, and the role that white supremacy plays in anti-Semitism. Organizers aim to have participants leave with a working definition of anti-Semitism, how to identify and address it, and an understanding of how anti-Semitism interacts with other types of oppression and hate.
Program organizers hope to jumpstart the creation of a community of students, both Jewish and non-Jewish, who are passionate about building relationships across cultural lines, fighting anti-Semitism, and discovering new allies in the fight against hate.
To register for the event, visit www.washuhillel.org. For more information, contact WashU Hillel Springboard Social Justice Fellow Abby Ross at abby@washuhillel.org. The program is underwritten by WashU Hillel’s Harry and Mary Neuman Endowment Fund and The George Roffman Memorial Fund.