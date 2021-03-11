Hillel at Washington University in St. Louis (WashU Hillel) is once again hosting Kosher for Passover lunches and dinners throughout the holiday. For St. Louis-area students, Hillel will offer free dine-in and to-go individually-packed meals daily from Sunday, March 28 through Friday, April 2, in addition to various First and Second Night Seder options. The dine-in seatings will be limited capacity and hosted in Hillel’s backyard tents to accommodate social-distancing.
New this year, Hillel is making its catered meals available to community members via curbside pick-up. To support its offerings and help families and others take the stress out of Passover meal planning, Hillel will offer curbside lunch and dinner pick-up from Sunday, March 28 through Friday, April 2.
All community member meals are $15 each and catered by Kohn’s, with lunch pick-up available daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and dinner pick-up in oven-safe containers from 5 to 6 p.m. Deadline to order all meals is Wednesday, March 24, and meals must be picked up during the curbside times for the date ordered. The pick-up location is 6320 Forsyth Blvd. (immediately west of the Hillel building). For menu and ordering info, visit www.washuhillel.org/Passover. Dietary laws observed.
WashU Hillel’s free student Seders and meals are made possible through the generosity of numerous members of the St. Louis community, parents and alumni from around the country, and the following congregation and corporate sponsors (as of March 4): Brown Smith Wallace, Capes Sokol, Congregation B’nai Amoona, Congregation Shaare Emeth, Delmar Gardens, Kol Rinah, Kohn’s Kosher Deli, Millbrook Pharmacy, Temple Israel and United Hebrew Congregation.
For more information, contact WashU Hillel CEO Jackie Levey at jackie@washuhillel.org.