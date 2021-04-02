Mindy Corporon has chosen not to listen to court proceedings during Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.’s recent appeal of his death sentence for killing Corporon’s father and son at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kan., and a third person at a nearby retirement center.
Instead, Corporon is concentrating on the upcoming release of her memoir about the tragedy and a week-long event later this month aimed at spurring people to make a positive difference in the world.
“Everyone has a right to follow due process of law,” said Corporon of Miller’s appeal, which is based on the assertion that he should not have been allowed to represent himself during the trial and sentencing, when he expressed no remorse for the 2014 shootings and yelled “Heil Hitler.”
“What our family continues to do is shine a light on hope and inspiration and kindness,” said Corporon.
In spite of her focus on creating a better future, grappling with the past has not been easy for Corporon or her family.
In 2018, Corporon, her husband, Len Losen, and her younger son, Lukas Losen, relocated from the Kansas City area to Florida because Lukas “needed healing. He was not healing,” she said.
The trauma stems from April 13, 2014, when Miller, a lifelong anti-Semite, drove to the Jewish Community Center with the intent of killing Jews. But he killed William Corporon and his grandson Reat Griffin Underwood at the center and Terri LaManno at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center.
They were all Christian.
Miller was convicted in August 2015 of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, and assault and weapons charges and sentenced to death later that year. He appealed the sentence on March 29.
Meanwhile, Corporon said her son Lukas is now a freshman at the University of Arkansas and “thriving.”
Corporon’s book, “Healing a Shattered Soul,” will be released May 3 and is available for preorder at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
The book is “a reflection of my personal journey receiving and offering courageous kindness, a guide to those grieving and in need of inspiration, and a tribute to the perpetual love of my father and son,” Corporon writes on her website.
The author is also a motivational speaker and continues to lead her nonprofit, the Faith Always Wins Foundation, and produce an annual series, Seven Days – Make a Ripple Change the World.
This year’s event will take place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and begins April 13 with Love Day, “a celebration of the youth in Kansas City! We highlight teens making ripples of kindness,” according to the website. Other events include an interfaith workshop on April 19 featuring Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Hindu religious leaders, and a networking event for women April 20.
Corporon also recently launched a business, Workplace Healing, to “help people who have had a life disruption get associated back with work again. It’s for employers to engage their employees in training to provide the knowledge and tools that people need so they can restore an employee’s productivity,” she said.
For Corporon and her family, it wasn’t just the move to Florida that allowed them to find some relief.
“All humans have grief, but we all grieve individually, and even within our own household, we were grieving individually. What we had to do was be highly aware of that and get help in each instance, on each individual path along the way,” she said. “We held hands with a lot of people, and they held hands with us to help us on our journey.”