Bobby Plager, the Blues hockey legend from St Louis, died in a tragic car accident along the eastbound Interstate 64 last Wednesday, leaving the entire city shocked. Remembered as an iconic coach, scout and ambassador, the National Hockey League star was also the brother of iconic players Bill and Barclay Plager.
In a statement, the Blues said, “It is unimaginable to imagine the St Louis Blues without Bobby Plager.”
The news left many teary-eyed and tributes poured in for the player on social media. But not many know about Bob's early life or his marriage to Robyn Sher as well as his journey to Judiasm.
Here's a look at his iconic life.
Who was Bob Plager?
Born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, on March 11, 1943, Robert Bryant Plager — more famous as Bobby Plager — was best recognized for his brilliant career with St Louis Blues from 1964 to 1978. Playing alongside his brothers, Robert contributed to important victories and historic games in a total of 615 games.
His father, Gus, was the chief official in the Northern Ontario Hockey Association. Around 1973, Plager was serving a two-season suspension by NHL for "physically interfering" with game officials and threats of physical violence.
It was at this time he suddenly announced his engagement to Robyn Sher, who worked as a secretary at a Jewish hospital.
How did Robert and Robyn meet?
A chance meeting sparked love between Bob and Robyn. While he was a patient at Jewish Hospital, he met her and was drawn towards her. Soon afterward, the duo fell in love and after two years of courtship, Plager proposed.
He brought out the engagement ring during a Blues game. “Originally I planned to give her the ring cut inside a puck as I skated off,” he revealed to The St Louis Post-Dispatch at that time.
The couple got married much later, after Robert Plager's retirement in 1978, reveals The St. Louis Jewish Light. He reportedly converted to Judaism and married Sher.
A life filled with love
Robert and Robyn Plager were proud parents to daughter Melissa Plager-Briggs. She resides with her husband Dave and twin kids — Katie and Jacob — close to her parent's house in St Louis.
In a 2016 interview with PJStar, Plager mentioned enjoying time with his grandchildren, saying, "Grandkids really keep you moving."
He added, "Jacob is 7, and he calls me Coach. Someone pointed at me and asked him if his granddad was his favorite coach. He said, ‘Granddad? That’s just Coach.' He’s my favorite." Plager also spoke fondly about Katie in the same interview, "My granddaughter, she is 5, and boy she can skate, very competitive. She is signed up for T-ball now. So I’m going to coach that."
Bob Plager: A legendary life
Aside from playing for the Blues team, Plager was also the head coach of Peoria Riverman — a Blues affiliate club. He also coached the Blues briefly post the 1991-92 season. After stepping down from the role, he mentioned how his wife would be relieved not having to jump out of bed every night listening to him changing lines. "It's tough. You'll always question yourself. I don't even know whether this was the right thing to do, but now I feel it's the right thing to do," he told STL Today.
His jersey was finally retired on February 2, 2017.
Plager has served as a team ambassador and saw the Blues win their first Stanley Cup in 2019.