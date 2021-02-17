Back during the 2019, National League Championship Series between the Cardinals and the Nationals, the father of a young boy, tweeted that his son was bullied at school in Maryland for being a Cardinals fan.
His tweet caught the attention of Adam Wainwright, who tweeted to the young man named Caleb:
Caleb, don't worry about those bullies. Hold your head high knowing that you cheer for a great team... in my mind the greatest team. And our team is cheering for you too. Go @Cardinals !!!— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 17, 2019
The tweet caught the attention of Cardinals Nation, and Caleb caught our attention as well. Caleb asked if he could try his hand at sportswriting this season, and we said YES!
My name is Caleb Van Grack. I am 11-years-old, I belong to Temple Shalom in Maryland and I have been a Cardinals fan since I was 3, but I've never lived in St. Louis. My dad, Adam Van Grack, went to school in St. Louis and passed on his love for Cardinals baseball to me.
I have gone to Jupiter, Florida to see the Cardinals in Sprint Training every year since 2016, but due to the pandemic, I will not be able to attend Spring Training this year. I have instead spent some time reviewing the players who are at Spring Training which began this week, and created a list of what I think the Opening Day Roster will look like.
I have selected 5 starters, 8 relievers, 2 catchers, 6 infielders, and 5 outfielders to start for the Cardinals on Opening Day. I have also selected 5 players who I think will do better than everyone expects.
Nolan Arenado will be one of those players who come to the Cardinals and do better than they did on former teams. Arenado will be playing with Paul Goldschmidt and has a great infield around him. The Cardinals are also very supportive of their players and will make him feel welcome.
Dylan Carlson hit very well with all of his minor league teams, and he performed great in the playoffs last year. He will finally have a full year on the Cardinals, and I think he will perform even better than his expectations in both offense and defense.
Kwang Hyun Kim (KK) was an excellent starting pitcher in Korea, and he was one of the team’s best starters last year after his attempts as a reliever. I think a full year as a starter with the Cardinals will show his full potential as a great pitcher for the Cardinals.
Ryan Helsley is a young pitcher who has a lot of potential. I think he will become an incredible relieving pitcher, even better than he has been the last 2 years. I think his strike outs will increase this year.
Evan Mendoza will be one of the surprises in Spring Training, and selected to the Opening Day roster because he has really good infield defense.
OPENING DAY ROSTER
CATCHERS
Yadier Molina 4
Andrew Knizner 7
INFIELD STARTERS
Paul Goldschmidt 46
Tommy Edman 19
Nolan Arenado 28
Paul DeJong 11
INFIELD RESERVES
Matt Carpenter 13
Evan Mendoza 70
OUTFIELD STARTERS
Harrison Bader 48
Dylan Carlson 3
Tyler O'Neill 27
OUTFIELD RESERVE
Lane Thomas 35
Justin Williams 26
STARTERS
Jack Flaherty 22
Adam Wainwright 50
Kwang Hyun Kim 33
Miles Mikolas 39
Daniel Ponce de Leon 32
RELIEVERS
Génesis Cabrera 92
Giovanny Gallegos 65
Ryan Helsley 56
Jordan Hicks 12
Carlos Martínez 18
Andrew Miller 21
Alex Reyes 29
Tyler Webb 30