The Jewish Federation of St. Louis, along with Shinshinim IL, is offering a new and exclusive program for American High School graduates.
The program, which will take place over five months, from Oct. 2021 to Feb. 2022, will offer high school graduates the opportunity to represent their community in Israel.
This program is similar to Shinshinim, where Israeli students who graduated from high school, deferring army service to do a year abroad in North America.
Participants will spend the first month in Tel Aviv along with those from other North American communities.
In November, participants will travel to St. Louis’ partnership region of Yokneam Megiddo, where they can:
- Pursue volunteer opportunities, including with kids at risk, Ethiopian teens, food banks, fruit picking, etc.
- Discover the beautiful nature while living in a kibbutz, visiting in a Moshav, and discovering the unique Hi-Tech Park in Yokneam.
- Teach English in elementary schools in the region.
- Learn Hebrew in Ulpan.
“This program provides such meaningful work,” said Cynthia Wachtel, Shlichut Program Supervisor with Federation. “Not only will the work they’re doing strengthen the relationship with our partnership region but moving abroad for several months will round out the candidates’ experience, making them more independent.”
In order to be eligible for this program, participants must:
1. Not have previously been on a long-term program to Israel (4 months or longer)
2. Be 18 to 20 years of age
3. Live in St. Louis
Applications will be reviewed by a committee of professional leaders from Federation and from its partnership region in Yokneam Meggido. In addition to an application, the process will include: 1) submission of a personal statement; 2) an interview with a representative of Federation and Yokneam Meggido; and 3) a psychological assessment.
The application due date is Friday, May 14. For questions about the application or the process, contact Cynthia Wachtel at CWachtel@JFedSTL.org.
