The Women’s Auxiliary Foundation for Jewish Aged, a supporting foundation of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, is again accepting applications for its 2020 funding cycle from St. Louis area nonprofit organizations.
The process was placed on hold as a result of the pandemic.
Established in 2014, the Foundation is focused on providing financial support through grants and challenge grants for programs and organizations that ensure the dignity and honor of the Jewish elderly in the St. Louis community.
In light of the increased needs facing older adults as a result of the pandemic, the Board has approved new guidelines for 2020. Unfortunately, any previous applications that were submitted for 2020 will not be processed due to changes in the guidelines. Organizers encourage creativity and ask that your request has a mission and priority of Jewish elderly in the community at large.
Here are the revised 2020 guidelines:
· To maximize impact, the programs and initiatives must be collaborative in nature and reach older adults at multiple organizations or congregations. Applications from individual organizations will not be accepted for this funding cycle. Only one organization may apply on behalf of the collaborative and if approved, that same organization will receive the funds from the Foundation.
· Proposals must address the needs that have emerged as a result of the pandemic, with particular emphasis on developing creative approaches to addressing increased social isolation.
Applications will be accepted from a professional employed by a St. Louis nonprofit working in collaboration with organizations in the Jewish community. Applicants for new investments are limited to requests of up to $20,000. Given the urgency for new programming, the turnaround time for applications is significantly shorter than previous processes. Grant applications are due by the end of the day July 27.
To fill out an application, visit JFedSTL.org/Womens-Auxiliary-Foundation.
If you have any questions, contact Lori Kabrun-Berry at 314-442-3828 or LKabrun-Berry@JFedSTL.org.