CommUNITY returns Feb. 18 with a salute to late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in September. The Women’s Philanthropy event celebrates 28 local Jewish women’s organizations and features Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt, a friend of Ginsburg and officiator at her funeral.
The Forward included Holtzblatt as one of the 32 most inspiring rabbis in the country, and she was named one of Jewish Women’s International’s “Women to Watch.”
The event also features a community service project: donating high protein foods to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. Needs include hearty soups, stews and chili, canned beans, canned chicken, canned fish, and peanut butter. Please avoid glass jars. Drop off your donation in the collection bin at the Jewish Federation headquarters, 12 Millstone Campus Drive.
Registration for the 7 p.m. Zoom at JFedSTL.org/CommUNITY or by calling Mackenzie Isringhausen at 314-442-3844.