If there’s any benefit to a pandemic, it’s going without makeup, especially when we’re able to keep the video turned off during Zoom calls. And while it’s nice to give the ol’ complexion a little rest, we know a time will come in the not too distant future when cosmetics will once again be part of our grooming regime.
As my Granny Rose used to say while looking in my direction, “Few of us are natural beauties.”
To help make the best of what we’ve got comes “Beauty Buzz” from Neiman Marcus, an annual fundraiser organized by the St. Louis Press Club to raise money for scholarships for local journalism students. Chaired by Phyllis Langsdorf and Miran Halen, this year’s virtual Beauty Buzz takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Everyone will have the best seat in the house by participating online from the safety of home. Neiman Marcus experts from Bobbi Brown, La Mer and Chantecaille will teach guests the newest trends in skin care and cosmetics.
In addition, each guest will receive a complimentary Neiman Marcus tote with a selection of cosmetics and beauty samples. Guests will also have the opportunity to win beauty baskets, jewelry and a designer handbag.
All event sponsors will receive a complimentary face mask. Jasmine Huda of KTVI-TV (Channel 2) will be the celebrity Zoom host.
Tickets are $60. To sign up and register go to http://stlpressclub.org/BeautyBuzz.html. The St. Louis Press Club is a nonprofit organization, and donations for this event are 100% tax deductible.For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, call 314-449-8029 or email info@stlpressclub.org