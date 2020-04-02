Good news to report from the Weinhaus family, which has five members battling the coronavirus. Michael Weinhaus, 63, was released from Missouri Baptist Hospital on Monday, and his wife, Jane, 63, who has been at Mo Bap for more than two weeks, is off the ventilator and out of the intensive care unit and continues to improve each day, according to family members. The hope is that she will be released by the end of the week.
The couple’s sons, Jason, 37, and Ryan, 32, and Ryan’s wife, Dr. Brittanie Weinhaus, report feeling much better, though they remain quarantined at home.
A GoFundMe account, set up by the Weinhaus’ friends, is now online to help them as they heal. If you are interested in donating, you can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/27bba-wishing-well.