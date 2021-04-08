I’m guessing like me, you can’t wait until the return of in-person events in the STL Jewish community. Last week I got word that the 2021 Sababa Jewish Arts & Culture Festival is scheduled to take place outside on Oct. 10. Details of the location are being worked out in accordance with COVID protocols.
Meanwhile, artists interested in participating in the juried show may submit their work in the areas of ceramics, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, metalworks, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and wood. Accepted artists will receive 100% of booth sales, a welcome basket, a professional photo of booth, access to electricity, availability of booth sitters for breaks and optional session for booth set-up consultation. The deadline for submissions is July 23.
A partnership between the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and the Jewish Community Center, Sababa will showcase the vibrancy of contemporary Jewish culture. Sababa 2018 was held on the Washington University campus.
The festival will present local, regional and national visual art exhibitors, culinary experiences and musical performances. Musical groups already confirmed to appear include Brothers Lazaroff, Sheldon Lowe and Friends and international a capella sensation, Six13. All St. Louis Jewish organizations, schools, congregations, and groups will have the opportunity to be showcased and featured.
For more information, to volunteer or to enter your art for consideration, visit sababastl.com.