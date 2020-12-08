Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York is hosting a live, virtual advance screening of Season 3, Episode 1 of “Shtisel” at 4 p.m. (CST) Thursday, Dec. 17, months before it will be available on Netflix (estimated for wide release in the spring). The tickets are $36 and available to the public, and the event includes a live discussion and Hanukkah candle-lighting with key cast members.
“Shitsel” focuses on a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem as they deal with love, loss and the doldrums of daily life.Actors Michael Aloni, (Akiva Shtisel), Doval’e Glickman (Shulem Shtisel), Shira Haas (Ruchami Weiss) and Neta Riskin (Giti Weiss) will join the audience for a live, virtual discussion and Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony before kicking off the worldwide, first viewing on the 17th.
Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center is the intellectual and cultural programming arm of Temple Emanu-El, the first Reform Jewish congregation in New York City.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to https://streicker.nyc/events/shtisel-season-3