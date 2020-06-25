Aspiring television and radio hosts, sports play-by-play announcers, news reporters, YouTubers, influencers and podcasters who are 12 years old and older may enjoy this virtual camp led by syndicated TV and radio host Sam Alex, who is based in Nashville. Four one-week virtual sessions, at $229 per session, will be held from July 6-30 and allow participants the opportunity to interview athletes, authors and musicians, create a hosting reel and podcast or radio show segment and design their own website.
Alex, whose wife Beth Kopp Alex, is from St. Louis (the couple were married at Central Reform Congregation in 2013) has enlisted help from a dozen TV and radio personalities including Olympic athlete Scott Hamilton, Jordan Bernfield of ESPN and Ben Heisler of Sport Illustrated, to serve as guest instructors.
“This camp is geared to anyone interested in learning how to talk into a camera through a microphone or produce people who do that as well as those interested in hosting their own radio shows, podcasts or YouTube videos,” Alex said. “But what is really great is that they will be mentored by people in the field with expertise and experience. A lot of parents also see this as a way for their child to improve public speaking and build confidence. Participants will also get to meet other (would-be broadcasters) their own age from around the country.”
For more information, go to campbroadcast.com.
News and Schmooze is a weekly column by Editor Ellen Futterman. Email Ellen at: efutterman@thejewishlight.com