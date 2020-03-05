Camp Sabra invites alums to 50th Birthday Bash

Camp Sabra, at Lake of the Ozarks, is throwing a 50th Birthday Bash this summer and inviting alumni campers and staffers ages 21 and up from Sabra as well as Camp Hawthorn and Wah-Kon-Dah to attend. Plans include the chance to enjoy all the activities Sabra has to offer, though our guess is that most attendees will just want to hang out, reminisce and sing old camp songs.
“Camp friends are like no other friends in the world and the older you get the farther away we all move from camp,” said Terri Grossman, director of Camp Sabra, which is part of the Jewish Community Center. “This birthday bash weekend is an opportunity to get back that magic.”
To coincide with the birthday bash weekend, Aug. 28 to 30, the Jewish Light is asking for you to send us camp memories and photos, which we will share with readers. Include your name, the years you attended Sabra and a daytime phone number.
Please email your photos and memories to news@thejewishlight.com and include “Camp Sabra” in the subject line. And don’t hold back — we want to hear about camp romances as well as life lessons and anything else that you care to share. The deadline for entries is July 24, so you have time, but don’t wait too long.
For more information about the Sabra Birthday Bash, including accommodations, go www.campsabra.com/alumni.