With movie theaters having been closed for weeks, it’s been difficult to see any brand-new releases, let alone discuss them — until now.
The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival, celebrating its 25th year, in partnership with IFC Films and Mean Street Management, is bringing the new film “Resistance” to the St. Louis community. The film, set at the height of World War II, tells the true story of an aspiring Jewish actor named Marcel Marceau — who would later become one of the world’s most famous performers — as he joins the French Resistance to save children orphaned by the Nazis.
“Resistance,” which costs $6.99 to rent, can be seen on VOD (video on demand at: www.resistance.movie/watch-at-home. The site offers a number of viewing platforms to choose among.
After seeing the film, the community is welcome to join a live Zoom discussion with its star, Jesse Eisenberg, and film director /writer Jonathan Jakubowicz, on Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Moderating the Zoom discussion will be Dan Reich, curator and director of education of the St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, also a partner in bringing Resistance to St. Louis.
To join the live Zoom discussion with Eisenberg and Jakubowicz on May 7, click on:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86499946294pwd=MUpScVY1bjR1TWVscFBtY0FqU2x0QT09
Password: 507163
News and Schmooze is a weekly column by Editor Ellen Futterman. Email Ellen at: efutterman@thejewishlight.com