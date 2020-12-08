When it comes to celebrating Hanukkah, Chabad in the St. Louis area likes to go big, as in real big.
Chabad centers throughout the St. Louis region will be hosting more than a dozen Hanukkah celebrations, including a grand car menorah parade, the lighting of Missouri’s tallest menorah and menorah lightings at St. Charles’ “Hanukkah on Main Street” each night of the eight-day holiday, which starts at sundown Thursday, Dec. 10. Chabad will also be distributing menorahs, candles, and Hanukkah-at-home kits to those celebrating at home.
This year, the holiday has added significance since so many families and individuals will be isolated at home amidst the pandemic. To ensure everyone’s safety, attendance at the outdoor menorah lightings will be limited, and social distancing and mask wearing will be observed.
For locations of the following events, both in-person and virtual and to learn where to pick up materials, go to www.ShowMeChabad.com/Chanukah
The events include:
• The Home Depot Hanukkah Experience, in a Box! - Dec. 6 -10
• Virtual “Show Me Hanukkah” with the Governor - Dec. 10
• Hanukkah on Main Street - Dec. 10 – 17
• Lighting of Missouri’s Tallest Menorah - Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
• Hanukkah Crowd Lighting for Young Adults - Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
• Hanukkah Car Menorah Parade/Menorah Lighting/Gelt Drop in Chesterfield - Dec. 13 at 5:15 - 7:15 p.m.
• Hanukkah Menorah Lighting @ New Town - Dec. 17 at 5:30 – 6 p.m.