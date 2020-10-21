Also quite busy during this pandemic is the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis. Currently, the advocacy agency is nearing the final days of its 54th Annual Couturier Sale, which raises funds to support women, children and families in our community.
This year Couturier’s in-store shopping opened at NCJWSTL’s Resale Shop on Aug. 13. Now, after 10 weeks, it is pivoting to virtual shopping and an online auction where patrons can buy the sale’s most sought-after designer items without having to leave home.
I checked out the online merchandise Sunday, during a preview, and spied more than 200 pieces of upscale everything ranging from Manolo Blahniks (not my big foot size, of course!) to Hermes scarves to signature Chanel jackets and jewels. The actual virtual shopping and online auction starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22 and goes through 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Register from your mobile device by texting “COUTURIER” to 243-725 or from your desktop to bidpal.net/couturier/welcome. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/VirtualCouturier.
In addition, NCJWSTL will host “Road Trip Trivia” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8. This family friendly event, which starts and ends at Temple Israel, is being billed as a socially- distanced, trivia-based scavenger hunt by car while cruising to collect points to win.
Participants can choose from two Road Trip Trivia adventures:
- Kid-friendly for cars with at least one person 11 years or under. This track has more physically active clues so youngsters can safely release some of their pent-up energy and hopefully sleep well that night.
- Adult-oriented for cars with older kids and adults. This track has more challenging questions, and while there are still action-oriented clues, neither age nor bad knees should hold you back.
Early registration, until Nov. 5, is $25 per car for NCJW members and $36 per car for non-members. Registration the day of the event is $50 per car. Raffles tickets for prizes such as Sony wireless headphones and a 42-inch air hockey table will be sold at 3 for $10, and a Route 66 gift basket will be awarded for the best decorated car. For more information, including registration and rules, go to http://bit.ly/NCJWRTT.