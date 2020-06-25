The Sheldon in Grand Center may be best known as a concert venue, but from July 3 to Sept. 6 its gallery space will be transformed into a nine-hole playable, artist-designed mini-golf course.
Timed tickets, ranging from $5 to $10, are on sale at metrotix.com/events/detail/golf-the-galleries. Visitor capacity is limited to eight golfers every 15 minutes. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Sheldon is located at 3648 Washington Blvd. For more information, go to thesheldon.org.
News and Schmooze is a weekly column by Editor Ellen Futterman. Email Ellen at: efutterman@thejewishlight.com