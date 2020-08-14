I don’t know about you, but I look forward to the day when it will be safe to go back to a theater to see a play or dance performance, hear music or watch a film. In the meantime, here’s a “healthy” alternative: a drive-in movie at the J’s Staenberg Family Complex at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
Congressman John Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death on July 17. Lewis was a civil rights icon, who used non-violent protesting (including the 1965 march in Selma, Ala., where he was brutally beaten by police) to fight against systemic racism, and ultimately helped win the right to vote for Black Americans.
“Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America,” he said atop the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on March 1, 2020.
Capacity for this outdoor screening is 80 cars. There is no charge to attend, but you must make a reservation online at https://story-spaces.com/events/john-lewis-good-trouble-kltql4.