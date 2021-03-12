The St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum is seeking entries for the 2021 Art and Writing Contest. The contest asks creative middle and high school students to express the difficult and inspiring lessons of the Holocaust.
Entries must be submitted through the online contest form no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 19 (postmarks not accepted). No mailed or dropped off entries will be accepted.
This is the 18th year that the annual competition has been held in dedication to the memory of the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust. Winning entries in each division will be awarded cash prizes and displayed at the museum.
For the writing contest, students may enter an original poem, newspaper article, story, play/dialogue, or essay. Entries will be judged on content, originality, quality of expression, and accuracy. For the art contest, students may create a sculpture, drawing, photograph, painting, poster, collage, or five-minute video. The work will be judged on creativity, excellence, and content.
Official rules, submission details, and further information are listed on the entry form, which can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/2021-contest.