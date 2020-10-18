Meet with other parents and discuss our racial equity habits in parenting during an interactive webinar with Yavilah McCoy from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
McCoy is a pioneer of the diversity and equity movement and advocate for the empowerment of a transglobal community of Jews of Color. She is the CEO of the Diversity consulting group Dimensions Inc. Through Dimensions, McCoy services an international portfolio of clients in the areas of education, philanthropy, and social justice. She was voted one of “16 Faith Leaders to Watch” by the Center for American Progress in Washington, D.C. and she previously resided in St. Louis for 10 years.
To register, go to https://www.jfedstl.org/events/parentingforracialequity/
The program is part of Jewish Federation of St. Louis' Sh’ma: Listen! Speaker Series.